Left Menu

BBC donates $1.6 mln to charity over Diana interview

The broadcaster last year came under fire from critics, including Prince William, after an inquiry concluded that it tried to cover up the deceptive tactics used by its journalist Martin Bashir to secure the interview with Diana. "The BBC had indicated its intention to donate to charity the sales proceeds derived from the 1995 Panorama interview with Diana, Princess of Wales," the corporation said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-09-2022 18:43 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 18:20 IST
BBC donates $1.6 mln to charity over Diana interview
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia commons
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The BBC said on Friday it had donated to charities 1.42 million pounds ($1.64 million) of sales it made from an interview that it conducted with Princess Diana in 1995 and which was obtained after deceit by one of its journalists. The broadcaster last year came under fire from critics, including Prince William, after an inquiry concluded that it tried to cover up the deceptive tactics used by its journalist Martin Bashir to secure the interview with Diana.

"The BBC had indicated its intention to donate to charity the sales proceeds derived from the 1995 Panorama interview with Diana, Princess of Wales," the corporation said. "The BBC has now done so. Given the findings of (the inquiry), we think this is the right and appropriate course of action."

The donation was divided equally between seven charities linked with the late princess, including public health and homelessness organizations, the English National Ballet and The Diana Award. This year marks 25 years since the 1997 car accident that killed Diana, the anniversary of which was observed Wednesday. ($1 = 0.8656 pounds) (Writing by Humza Jilani Editing by William Schomberg and Raissa Kasolowsky)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

 South Africa
2
Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital window - source

Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital win...

 Russian Federation
3
NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases rise; China's Chengdu to conduct mass COVID testing, lockdowns as cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022