Left Menu

NDTV shares continue to climb; hit upper circuit for 7th day

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2022 18:45 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 18:24 IST
NDTV shares continue to climb; hit upper circuit for 7th day
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) continued to march higher on Friday, climbing 5 per cent, to hit its upper circuit limit.

The company's shares have been rising after Adani group's hostile takeover bid with the announcement of an open offer last week to acquire an additional 26 per cent stake.

The stock jumped 4.99 per cent to Rs 515.10 -- its upper circuit limit as well as 52-week high level -- on the BSE.

On the NSE, it advanced 5 per cent to hit its upper circuit as also 52-week high of Rs 519.80.

The BSE Sensex inched up 36.74 points or 0.06 per cent to settle at 58,803.33.

The stock has been rallying since Tuesday last week (August 23) and has jumped 40.66 per cent till now. During this period, the company's market valuation has jumped Rs 960.91 crore to Rs 3,320.91 crore.

So far this year, the stock has rallied 346.94 per cent.

On Tuesday last week, Adani group launched the open offer after an indirect acquisition of 29.18 per cent shareholding in NDTV.

NDTV founder promoters have asserted that the deal cannot go ahead without Sebi's nod.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

 South Africa
2
Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital window - source

Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital win...

 Russian Federation
3
NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases rise; China's Chengdu to conduct mass COVID testing, lockdowns as cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022