Left Menu

U.N. helicopter crashes in east Congo, three crew injured

A United Nations helicopter crashed on Friday morning as it was flying over east Democratic Republic of Congo's North Kivu province, the U.N. World Food Programme (WFP) said. Without providing further detail, WFP said the cause of the incident was not yet clear. Eight peacekeepers were killed in March when a U.N. helicopter crashed in the area of Tshanzu, in North Kivu.

Reuters | Dakar | Updated: 02-09-2022 18:42 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 18:42 IST
U.N. helicopter crashes in east Congo, three crew injured
  • Country:
  • Senegal

A United Nations helicopter crashed on Friday morning as it was flying over east Democratic Republic of Congo's North Kivu province, the U.N. World Food Programme (WFP) said. The United Nations Humanitarian Air Service chopper, managed by the WFP, went down near the city of Goma.

There were no passengers on board and three crew members were injured, the aid agency told Reuters in an emailed response. Without providing further detail, WFP said the cause of the incident was not yet clear.

Eight peacekeepers were killed in March when a U.N. helicopter crashed in the area of Tshanzu, in North Kivu. That helicopter was on a reconnaissance mission when it went down amid clashes between the Congolese army and a rebel group known as the M23.

Congo's army at the time said the helicopter was shot down by rebels, which the M23 denied. The U.N. peacekeeping mission MONUSCO did not state the cause of the crash and said investigations were underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

 South Africa
2
Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital window - source

Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital win...

 Russian Federation
3
NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases rise; China's Chengdu to conduct mass COVID testing, lockdowns as cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022