Left Menu

NTPC coal output from captive mines up 62pc in Apr-Aug

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 18:51 IST
NTPC coal output from captive mines up 62pc in Apr-Aug
  • Country:
  • India

NTPC has registered a 62 per cent growth in coal production from its captive mines, the state-run power producer said on Friday.

NTPC continues to demonstrate an increasing trend in coal production from its captive mines, a company statement said.

The coal production in this fiscal till August 2022, was 7.36 MMT, posting a robust growth of 62 per cent when compared to 4.55 MMT achieved in the same period of the last year, it stated.

With meticulous planning, resource mobilization, and regular monitoring, NTPC could achieve substantial growth even during the monsoon period, so far, and is hopeful of maintaining similar growth, it added.

The coal dispatch from the NTPC’s captive mines has been 7.52 MMT against 5.47 MMT in FY22 for the same period (April to August) registering a growth of 37 per cent.

The NTPC has taken various steps to augment the coal production from its coal mines.

The engagement of high-capacity dumpers as well as an increase in the existing fleet size of excavators has allowed the operational mines to increase their production, it stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

 South Africa
2
Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital window - source

Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital win...

 Russian Federation
3
NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases rise; China's Chengdu to conduct mass COVID testing, lockdowns as cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022