Performax Activewear signs Jasprit Bumrah as brand ambassador

Performax, a high-performance and technologically advanced activewear brand from Reliance Retail's fashion and lifestyle portfolio, has signed cricket start Jasprit Bumrah as its brand ambassador, the company said on Friday. Performax is a home-grown brand which is proudly Indian and aspires to become the first Indian sportswear brand of global recognition. Both Jasprit Bumrah and Performax complement each other in their values of dedication, excellence and athleticism making India's lead pacer a great fit for the brand, the company said in a statement.

Speaking on the occasion, Akhilesh Prasad, CEO, Reliance Retail - Fashion & Lifestyle, said, "We are very happy to announce our association with Jasprit Bumrah. Jasprit has been a consistent performer leading India's pace charge over the years and we aspire to build Performax as the first Indian sports brand of international repute. This association is among the first in a series of initiatives we plan to undertake towards establishing Performax as the preferred activewear brand for our customers." Reacting on the deal Jasprit Bumrah said, "As an athlete, I am very particular about the gear that I use as the right fit inevitably helps better my game. Performax has an exciting line-up of high-performance technological active wear which should be the perfect partner for the next generation of Indian athletes. It's exciting to associate with a brand with whom I share my personal mantra of maximum performance."

In addition to leveraging Jasprit Bumrah's connect with today's consumer, Reliance Retail will expand the brand's presence through exclusive brand outlets, at Reliance Retail's fashion and lifestyle stores and digital platforms as well as in multi-brand outlets. Performax is Reliance Retail's own brand specialising in activewear merchandise and offers a wide range of options across footwear, apparel and accessories categories among others. Currently, the brand has a presence across over 1000 stores in over 330 cities. (ANI)

