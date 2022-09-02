Left Menu

BJP ads on BEST buses claim credit for 'hindrance-free' Hindu festival celebrations

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-09-2022 21:22 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 21:22 IST
BJP ads on BEST buses claim credit for 'hindrance-free' Hindu festival celebrations
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party has placed advertisements on buses of the civic run Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) claiming hindrances to celebrating Hindu festivals have been removed with the coming of the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis dispensation in Maharashtra.

Amid Ganesh festivities underway without pandemic norms, the wraparound bus advertisements are an apparent dig at the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government under the Shiv Sena.

The advertisement has the photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and state Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis, apart from the BJP's 'lotus' symbol and Ganesh images.

Incidentally, civic polls are likely to be held soon in Mumbai.

While BEST general manager Lokesh Chandra could not be reached for comments, another official from the undertaking said advertisements on its buses are sourced by a commercial agency contracted for the purpose.

BEST is the largest road transport utility in the city with its fleet of 3,700 buses carrying some 30 lakh passengers every day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

 South Africa
2
NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

 United States
3
Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital window - source

Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital win...

 Russian Federation
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases rise; China's Chengdu to conduct mass COVID testing, lockdowns as cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022