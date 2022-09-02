Left Menu

Lighthouse Emerging India sells Stylam Industries shares worth Rs 56 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2022 21:23 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 21:23 IST
Lighthouse Emerging India sells Stylam Industries shares worth Rs 56 crore
  • Country:
  • India

Lighthouse Emerging India on Friday offloaded 5 lakh shares of laminate maker Stylam Industries Ltd for over Rs 56 crore through open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available with BSE, Lighthouse Emerging India Investors Ltd sold 5,00,000 shares or 2.95 per cent stake in the company.

The shares were offloaded at an average price of Rs 1,126.67 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 56.33 crore.

At the end of the June quarter, Lighthouse Emerging India Investors Ltd owned 3.04 per cent stake in the company, as per data available with the bourse.

Shares of Stylam Industries closed 2.51 per cent lower at Rs 1,150 on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

 South Africa
2
NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

 United States
3
Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital window - source

Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital win...

 Russian Federation
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases rise; China's Chengdu to conduct mass COVID testing, lockdowns as cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022