Biden to request $11.7 bln in Ukraine aid, $22.4 bln for COVID relief
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-09-2022 22:00 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 22:00 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden will request $11.7 billion in emergency funding from Congress to provide lethal aid and budgetary support to Ukraine as it fights against Russia's invasion, the White House said on Friday.
The emergency funding request will also include $2 billion to address the impact of Russia's war on U.S. energy supplies, and $22.4 billion for COVID-19 relief ahead of a potential surge in cases in the fall, Shalanda Young, director of the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB), wrote in blog post.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UN chief pays second call on Ukraine, will visit grain-exporting Black Sea Port
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
WRAPUP 2-Ukraine says fighting 'deadlocked' ahead of UN chief visit
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
One dead, 18 wounded in morning shelling of Ukraine city Kharkiv, regional governor says