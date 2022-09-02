Left Menu

Biden to request $11.7 bln in Ukraine aid, $22.4 bln for COVID relief

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-09-2022 22:00 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 22:00 IST
Biden to request $11.7 bln in Ukraine aid, $22.4 bln for COVID relief
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Joe Biden will request $11.7 billion in emergency funding from Congress to provide lethal aid and budgetary support to Ukraine as it fights against Russia's invasion, the White House said on Friday.

The emergency funding request will also include $2 billion to address the impact of Russia's war on U.S. energy supplies, and $22.4 billion for COVID-19 relief ahead of a potential surge in cases in the fall, Shalanda Young, director of the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB), wrote in blog post.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

 South Africa
2
NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

 United States
3
Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital window - source

Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital win...

 Russian Federation
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases rise; China's Chengdu to conduct mass COVID testing, lockdowns as cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022