Former Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa returns to Sri Lanka from Thailand

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 03-09-2022 00:15 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 00:10 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@GotabayaR)
  • Sri Lanka

Former Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Friday returned to the country from Thailand, nearly two months after he fled the country following a massive uprising against his government over the island nation's worst-ever economic crisis.

Rajapaksa, 73, fled the country on July 13 after months-long mass public demonstrations demanding his immediate resignation on July 9 gained momentum after protesters stormed the President's House in Colombo and several other state buildings in the capital.

The ex-president returned to Sri Lanka on a Singapore Airlines flight. He travelled from Thailand to Singapore to take the flight as there are no direct flights between Bangkok and Colombo, sources said.

