Left Menu

4 killed, 8 injured when van carrying workers overturns

A passenger van carrying several warehouse workers overturned on a major highway in northern New Jersey early Friday, killing four people and injuring eight others.The crash on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Englewood Cliffs occurred around 125 a.m., authorities said. The van ended up in the center median of the southbound lanes of the highway, leaving the driver and all the passengers trapped inside the vehicle.

PTI | Englewood | Updated: 03-09-2022 00:42 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 00:42 IST
4 killed, 8 injured when van carrying workers overturns
  • Country:
  • United States

A passenger van carrying several warehouse workers overturned on a major highway in northern New Jersey early Friday, killing four people and injuring eight others.

The crash on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Englewood Cliffs occurred around 1:25 a.m., authorities said. The van ended up in the center median of the southbound lanes of the highway, leaving the driver and all the passengers trapped inside the vehicle. The four people killed were pronounced dead at the scene, while the injured people were being treated at hospitals. Authorities said everyone in the van was from New York City, but their names and further details about them have not been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India develops its first cervical cancer vaccine; J&J to pay $40.5 million to settle New Hampshire opioid lawsuit and more

Health News Roundup: India develops its first cervical cancer vaccine; J&J t...

 Global
2
(Updated) Russian cosmonauts prep for Friday’s spacewalk: Watch live

(Updated) Russian cosmonauts prep for Friday’s spacewalk: Watch live

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launch on Saturday; NASA orders five more astronaut missions from Musk's SpaceX in $1.4 billion deal and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launc...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Livzon Pharma's COVID-19 vaccine gets emergency use approval in China; Russia reports most daily COVID-19 cases since March and more

Health News Roundup: Livzon Pharma's COVID-19 vaccine gets emergency use app...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022