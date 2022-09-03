U.S. approves potential $1.1 bln arms sale to Taiwan, Pentagon says
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-09-2022 02:47 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 02:46 IST
The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of more than $1.1 billion in arms sales to Taiwan, including 60 anti-ship missiles and 100 air-to-air missiles, the Pentagon said on Friday.
The package of potential arms sales also includes contractor logistics support for a surveillance radar program, the Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement.
