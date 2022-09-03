Left Menu

Veritas Capital to buy Carlyle's Chromalloy for $1.6 bln - sources

Private equity firm Veritas Capital Fund Management LLC has agreed to buy aircraft parts manufacturer Chromalloy Gas Turbine LLC from Carlyle Group Inc for more than $1.6 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter. The deal could be announced as early as Tuesday, the sources said, requesting anonymity because the discussions are confidential.

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2022 04:51 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 04:51 IST
Private equity firm Veritas Capital Fund Management LLC has agreed to buy aircraft parts manufacturer Chromalloy Gas Turbine LLC from Carlyle Group Inc for more than $1.6 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

The deal could be announced as early as Tuesday, the sources said, requesting anonymity because the discussions are confidential. Chromalloy is the only remaining business of Sequa Corporation, which Carlyle invested in in 2007. Carlyle and Veritas did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

