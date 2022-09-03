Left Menu

EU's Gentiloni says Italy can't afford any delays on recovery plan

Italy can't afford any delays in the implementation of its post-COVID recovery programme, the European Union's Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said, as the country heads to the polls this month to elect a new government. ($1 = 1.0049 euros)

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2022 15:29 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 15:28 IST
EU's Gentiloni says Italy can't afford any delays on recovery plan
Paolo Gentiloni Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy can't afford any delays in the implementation of its post-COVID recovery programme, the European Union's Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said, as the country heads to the polls this month to elect a new government. Asked if changes to the EU-wide recovery programme could be considered to take into account the energy crisis facing the bloc, Gentiloni said energy transition was already a core objective of the programme and only a fine-tuning of the recovery plans countries have agreed was possible.

"What we certainly cannot afford is to stop and start all over again," he said on the sidelines of the Ambrosetti business forum. "For countries receiving large contributions such as Italy or Spain the recovery plan really is a matter of a race against time," he added.

Rome is entitled to some 200 billion euros ($199 billion)($205 billion) in cheap loans and grants from the fund set up to help the bloc's 27 countries recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover Jupiter-like planet orbiting one of binary pair of stars about 20 light-years from Earth

Astronomers discover Jupiter-like planet orbiting one of binary pair of star...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India develops its first cervical cancer vaccine; J&J to pay $40.5 million to settle New Hampshire opioid lawsuit and more

Health News Roundup: India develops its first cervical cancer vaccine; J&J t...

 Global
3
(Updated) Russian cosmonauts prep for Friday’s spacewalk: Watch live

(Updated) Russian cosmonauts prep for Friday’s spacewalk: Watch live

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Livzon Pharma's COVID-19 vaccine gets emergency use approval in China; Russia reports most daily COVID-19 cases since March and more

Health News Roundup: Livzon Pharma's COVID-19 vaccine gets emergency use app...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022