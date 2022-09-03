Taiwan says two Chinese fighters crossed Taiwan Strait median line
Two Chinese fighter jets on Saturday crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, which normally serves as an unofficial barrier between the two sides, Taiwan's defence ministry said.
It said it had detected a total of four Chinese aircraft and five Chinese ships operating around Taiwan.
China has been carrying out drills near the island which Beijing claims as its own territory since early last month.
