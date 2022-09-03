Left Menu

India's forex reserves drop by $3 billion to $561 billion

India's foreign exchange (forex) reserves fell by $3.007 billion to $561.046 billion for the week ended August 26 dragged by a slump in foreign currency assets, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-09-2022 16:24 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 16:24 IST
India's forex reserves drop by $3 billion to $561 billion
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's foreign exchange (forex) reserves fell by $3.007 billion to $561.046 billion for the week ended August 26 dragged by a slump in foreign currency assets, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed. This is the fourth weekly fall in the country's forex reserves. India's forex reserves had slumped by $6.687 billion in the week ended August 19. The country's foreign exchange reserves have declined sharply in recent months as the RBI continues to intervene in the currency markets to defend the rupee.

As per the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement, foreign currency assets, which are the biggest component of the forex reserves, dropped by $2.571 billion to $498.645 billion during the week ended August 26. The foreign currency assets had declined by $5.779 billion during the week ended August 19. Expressed in US dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-dollar currencies like Euro, UK's Pound Sterling and Japanese Yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

All components of the forex reserves declined during the week under review. The value of gold reserves fell by $271 million to $39.643 billion during the week ended August 26. The value of India's Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund declined by $155 million to $17.832 billion during the week under review, the RBI data showed.

India's reserve position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) declined by $10 million to $4.926 billion during the week ended August 26, as per the RBI Weekly Statistical Supplement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover Jupiter-like planet orbiting one of binary pair of stars about 20 light-years from Earth

Astronomers discover Jupiter-like planet orbiting one of binary pair of star...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India develops its first cervical cancer vaccine; J&J to pay $40.5 million to settle New Hampshire opioid lawsuit and more

Health News Roundup: India develops its first cervical cancer vaccine; J&J t...

 Global
3
(Updated) Russian cosmonauts prep for Friday’s spacewalk: Watch live

(Updated) Russian cosmonauts prep for Friday’s spacewalk: Watch live

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Livzon Pharma's COVID-19 vaccine gets emergency use approval in China; Russia reports most daily COVID-19 cases since March and more

Health News Roundup: Livzon Pharma's COVID-19 vaccine gets emergency use app...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022