TENCEL and LENZING ECOVERO fiber brand successfully conclude The Lenzing Conclave in Delhi

New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Lenzing Group - world's pioneer in wood-based specialty fibers, hosted 'The Lenzing Conclave' in New Delhi. The conclave was aimed towards connecting the supply chain partners with the new generation of fibers & products for textile industry through knowledge-sharing and rich discussion platform. A key focus at the event was the challenge faced by the industry due to cotton supply and costs. The discussions focused on the scope of end applications made using cotton - Lenzing fiber blends that provide comprehensive benefits throughout the supply chain and to end consumers. India is among the key markets for Lenzing Group and 'The Lenzing Conclave' represents their journey of 80+ years of fiber innovations and path to the future of textiles and fashion. "The Lenzing Conclave" came to a successful conclusion with the dissemination of new ideas and an expanded network of partners interested in taking it to market. Participants shared a commitment to implement sustainable and value-driven production throughout the supply chain, all the way to the end consumer. These concepts centered on meeting the market's present fiber needs and solving the challenges related to cost, supply, and economic insecurity. As well as becoming future-proof in light of the rate of expansion of the world's textile markets and the requirement for superior, alternative fibers to satisfy this demand. The cotton - TENCEL™ branded fiber blend options, which were presented in the product display, received a very positive response. The participants saw the value of these better performing and sustainable products meeting the current market needs. This particular line is expected to grow with more interest coming from the brands and manufacturers. Speaking on the initiative, S Jayaraman, Senior Commercial Director, Lenzing Group, said, "We are glad to see the positive response to the conclave here in Delhi. We are striving to solve the crucial problem with the cotton availability and costs. Blends of cotton with Lenzing fibers are turning out to be a good alternate option for the industry with product benefits being passed throughout the supply chain to the end consumers. With our future ready sustainable fiber offerings, we see the opportunity to support the supply chain with superior products offered at a great value for them and their consumers. The current success of our TENCEL™ and LENZING™ ECOVERO™ fibers are a proof to this vision."

The event featured product presentations for a variety of end uses, including traditional clothing as well as denim, home and interiors, intimates, and outerwear. The display featured a variety of innovative fabric advancements developed with TENCEL™ branded lyocell and modal fibers, LENZING™ECOVERO™ specialty viscose fibres, and designed for the domestic and international markets. The conclave's workshops walked attendees through the current state of the global fiber market and provided them with insight into its prospects. With a presence of over two-decades in the Indian market, Lenzing has taken the lead in empowering India's textile industry across the textile value chain to adopt more eco-friendly practices with the introduction of its flagship textile brand TENCEL™ fiber. Lenzing opened the new year with celebrations around three decades of sustainable fiber innovation of its flagship textile brand, TENCEL™. Over the last 30 years, TENCEL™ brand has empowered companies across the textile value chain to create premium value driven products for end consumers. Lenzing's original innovation LENZING™ ECOVERO™ viscose fibers have also been of key interest for the brands and manufacturers. Owing to its demand in western markets, ECOVERO™ fibers continue to see new product innovations across different end applications. In India, Lenzing has evolved from one-product brand into a growing-basket of offerings as consumer demand for sustainable fashion products continue to grow. This success is reflected in collaborations with ace designers such as Satya Paul, Ritu Kumar, Rajesh Pratap Singh, Anita Dongre, and Abraham & Thakore to leading brands such as Levi's, Jockey, Myntra, and Global Desi to name a few. Lenzing today is present across all major apparel categories in India such as ethnic wear, intimate wear, general outerwear, denims and home furnishings. In 2020, Lenzing launched its first supply chain solution studio 'The Lenzing Hub' in Mumbai, and in 2022, it opened its second Hub in Surat, both of which are effectively meeting the demands of local businesses and connecting the local markets to new global innovations. Key Facts and Figures Lenzing Group 2021

Revenue: EUR 2.19 bnNominal capacity: 1,145,000 tonnesNumber of employees (headcount): 7,958 TENCEL™, VEOCEL™, LENZING™, REFIBRA™, ECOVERO™, LENZING MODAL™, LENZING VISCOSE™, MICROMODAL™ and PROMODAL™ are trademarks of Lenzing AG. Disclaimer: The above key financial indicators are derived primarily from the condensed consolidated interim financial statements and the consolidated financial statements of the previous year of the Lenzing Group. Additional details are provided in "Notes on the financial performance indicators of the Lenzing Group", the glossary to the half-year report, and the condensed interim consolidated financial statements and the Lenzing Group's consolidated financial statements of the previous year. Rounding differences may occur in the presentation of rounded amounts and percentages. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

