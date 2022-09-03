Twitter war erupts between BJP MP, Deoghar DC over entry into airport ATC

An FIR was registered against nine people, including BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey, and Manoj Tiwari, for allegedly forcing Air Traffic Control (ATC) officials to provide clearance for their chartered flight to take off from Deoghar airport beyond the scheduled time on August 31, officials said. They had gone to Dumka to meet the family members of the minor girl who was burnt alive and the controversy erupted when they were on their way back to Delhi. The complaint was lodged by Suman Anand, the security in charge of Deoghar airport, at Kunda police station on September 1 against Dubey, his two sons, parliamentarian Manoj Tiwari, Deoghar Airport Director Sandeep Dhingra, and others. The complaint said that all nine persons violated 'safety standards' by entering the ATC room at the Deogarh airport and forcibly taking clearance for the take-off, officials said.

The FIR has resulted in a spat on Twitter between Dubey and Deoghar Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri who had earlier also locked horns on many occasions.

In the FIR it has been alleged that permission was taken forcibly from the ATC despite no night take-off or landing facility at the airport that was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 12.

In the war of words on the micro-blogging site, the duo has been charging each other for violating norms to enter the ATC room.

Dubey has charged the Deputy Commissioner's authority for having entered the ATC room and having access to CCTV footage.

Dubey in a tweet said: ''This act is similar to that of a criminal that you (DC Bhajantri) entered the premises without permission. In what capacity did you enter the airport? Who gave you the permission to see CCTV footages? You are frustrated. Continue to take orders from the CM.'' Taking to Twitter, the IAS officer said, ''Hon'ble MP Sir, I had entered the Airport terminal after taking legitimate entry pass. DC is also a Member on the Board of Directors of Deoghar Airport.'' All the nine persons have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code besides the Aircraft Act, officials said.

Neither Bhajantri nor the Deogarh DC could be contacted. On September 2, Bhajantri in a letter to the Principal Secretary, Cabinet-Coordination (Civil Aviation), Jharkhand, said that after boarding the plane, the pilot came out of the plane and started walking towards the ATC.

Bhajantri claimed that on August 31, the local sunset timing was 18.03 hours while the chartered flight took off at 18.17 hours when air services are to be conducted up to 17.30 hours at the Deoghar airport.

Meanwhile, in another tweet, Dubey said he has got an FIR registered in New Delhi against the Deoghar DC under Official Secrets Act and various sections of IPC.

Dubey also tweeted, ''The airport authority which is operating the airport @aaideoghar has a case against director Sandeep Dhingra. I have asked for CCTV in which DC Deoghar is threatening Dhingra. Has Hemant Soren given contract to abuse central government establishement.''

