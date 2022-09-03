Left Menu

Hindustan Zinc signs pact with SPV for renewable power supply

The equity infusion of Rs 350 crore in the Serentica Renewables India 4 Private Limited will be made at par, in accordance with the Investment Agreement, the filing said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2022 18:27 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 18:27 IST
Hindustan Zinc signs pact with SPV for renewable power supply
  • Country:
  • India

Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc on Saturday said it has entered into a pact with special purpose vehicle Serentica Renewables India 4 Pvt Ltd for the delivery of renewable power on a long-term basis.

The SPV has been formed in a bid to supply power over a long-term to the company.

The delivery of renewable power would be for a capacity up to 200 mw. This project will be funded on a 70:30 debt-to-equity basis.

In a filing to BSE, HZL said that ''26 per cent of equity will be held by company in the Serentica Renewables India 4 Private Limited...The remaining equity in the Serentica Renewables India 4 Private Limited will be held by affiliated companies,'' the filing said.

The equity infusion will be at par as per investment pact and the tariff rate agreed has been independently benchmarked by a third party with reference to prevailing market tariff for renewable energy power and a cost-plus model prescribed by the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission.

Serentica Renewables India 4 Pvt Ltd will set up captive power projects in different parts of the country according to the suitable location and the SPV will commission the projects with two years of signing the pact. ''The equity infusion of Rs 350 crore in the Serentica Renewables India 4 Private Limited will be made at par, in accordance with the Investment Agreement,'' the filing said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie sound of the Southern Ring Nebula

NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie ...

 Global
2
Astronomers discover Jupiter-like planet orbiting one of binary pair of stars about 20 light-years from Earth

Astronomers discover Jupiter-like planet orbiting one of binary pair of star...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: India develops its first cervical cancer vaccine; J&J to pay $40.5 million to settle New Hampshire opioid lawsuit and more

Health News Roundup: India develops its first cervical cancer vaccine; J&J t...

 Global
4
(Updated) Russian cosmonauts prep for Friday’s spacewalk: Watch live

(Updated) Russian cosmonauts prep for Friday’s spacewalk: Watch live

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022