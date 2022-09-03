Left Menu

Mumbai: CR motorman averts accident by applying brakes on seeing drum on tracks

Sharma secured the train and removed the drum with the help of passengers, His alertness averted an accident.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-09-2022 20:11 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 20:11 IST
Mumbai: CR motorman averts accident by applying brakes on seeing drum on tracks
  • Country:
  • India

The motorman of a Central Railway suburban train averted an untoward incident by applying emergency brakes on noticing a drum lying on the tracks, an official said on Saturday.

The KP-7 fast suburban train had departed from CSMT at 3:10 pm on Thursday and was heading to Khopoli in Raigad district when motorman Ashok Sharma noticed a drum lying at kilometre 2/435 on the stretch towards Byculla in the southern part of the metropolis, he said.

''Despite applying brakes, the train dashed into the drum, which held stones and ballast. Sharma secured the train and removed the drum with the help of passengers, His alertness averted an accident. If he had not applied brakes, the impact would have been higher and could have damaged parts of the train,'' the official informed.

A case has been registered with the Byculla unit of the Railway Protection Force under section 154 of the Railway Act against unidentified person/s for committing rash and negligent act likely to endanger the safety of passengers, the CR official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie sound of the Southern Ring Nebula

NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie ...

 Global
2
Astronomers discover Jupiter-like planet orbiting one of binary pair of stars about 20 light-years from Earth

Astronomers discover Jupiter-like planet orbiting one of binary pair of star...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: India develops its first cervical cancer vaccine; J&J to pay $40.5 million to settle New Hampshire opioid lawsuit and more

Health News Roundup: India develops its first cervical cancer vaccine; J&J t...

 Global
4
(Updated) Russian cosmonauts prep for Friday’s spacewalk: Watch live

(Updated) Russian cosmonauts prep for Friday’s spacewalk: Watch live

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022