Former Tata Sons chair Cyrus Mistry dies in road accident, Indian police say
Reuters | Mumbai | Updated: 04-09-2022 16:48 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 16:48 IST
- Country:
- India
Cyrus Mistry, former chairman of Indian conglomerate Tata Sons, died in a road accident, a senior Mumbai police official said on Sunday.
Mistry was ousted as chairman of Tata Sons in a boardroom coup in October 2016 after the company criticized his performance.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Cyrus Mistry
- Mumbai
- Tata Sons
- Indian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tata Sons ex-chairman Cyrus Mistry dies in road accident
Maha DyCM Fadnavis asks police to conduct detailed probe into Cyrus Mistry's fatal accident
Focus back on road crash deaths as Cyrus Mistry meets fatal accident near Mumbai
Maha CM Shinde says Cyrus Mistry's death shocking, loss for entire business world
Jaishankar condoles death of Tata Sons ex-chairman Cyrus Mistry