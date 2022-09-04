Left Menu

Kolkata Metro to soon offer medical diagnostic facilities at stations

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-09-2022 17:51 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 17:51 IST
Medical diagnostic facilities will now be available at Metro Railway stations in the metropolis, as part of efforts to augment passenger amenities, an official said on Sunday. Commuters will now be able to opt for blood tests or pathological tests at any of the stations in the north-south corridor from Kavi Subhas to Dakshineswar, he said.

''Diagnostic and collection centres are going to be set up in unutilised spaces in the Metro premises,'' the official said in a statement.

''Various reputed diagnostic centres of the city have already shown interest in setting up such units at Metro stations,'' it said.

Reports of the tests will be available online, the official added.

