Some deaths more untimely: Omar Abdullah on Cyrus Mistry's demise

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 04-09-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 18:30 IST
Omar Abdullah. (File Pic) Image Credit: ANI
There is never a right time for anyone to die but some deaths are just more untimely than others, National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah said on Sunday after former chairman of Tata Sons Cyrus Mistry was killed in a road accident.

Mistry, 54, was killed when his car hit a road divider on a bridge in Maharashtra's Palghar district.

''There is never a right time for anyone to die but some deaths are just more untimely than others & to die at the age of 54 with some of his best years ahead of him is deeply tragic. May #CyrusMistry rest in peace & may his loved ones find strength at this difficult time," Abdullah wrote on Twitter.

Mistry and another person travelling in a Mercedes car were killed on the spot while two others, including the driver, identified as Anayta Pandol, were injured.

They was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai when the accident occurred at around 3.15 pm on the bridge on the Surya river, according to the police.

