Left Menu

Country lost business visionary: Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia condoles Cyrus Mistry's death

My heartfelt condolences to his family... May his soul rest in Peace, Sisodia said in a tweet.Mistry and another person travelling in the car were killed on the spot while two others, including the driver Anayta Pandol, were injured.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2022 18:54 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 18:54 IST
Country lost business visionary: Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia condoles Cyrus Mistry's death
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday condoled the death of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry, saying the country has lost a ''business visionary''.

Mistry (54) was killed on Sunday when his car hit a road divider on a bridge in Maharashtra's Palghar district neighbouring Mumbai.

''Saddened by the death of the former Tata Sons Chairman, Cyrus Mistry. With his untimely passing, India has lost a business visionary who still had so much left to contribute to India's economic growth. My heartfelt condolences to his family... May his soul rest in Peace,'' Sisodia said in a tweet.

Mistry and another person travelling in the car were killed on the spot while two others, including the driver Anayta Pandol, were injured.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie sound of the Southern Ring Nebula

NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie ...

 Global
2
Nitric oxide 'scavengers' are used to treat triple-negative breast cancer: Researchers

Nitric oxide 'scavengers' are used to treat triple-negative breast cancer: R...

 United States
3
(Update: Launch Scrubbed) NASA Artemis I 2nd launch attempt: Teams resume flow of liquid hydrogen after leak was detected in engine cavity

(Update: Launch Scrubbed) NASA Artemis I 2nd launch attempt: Teams resume fl...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Pfizer, BioNTech seek to revoke CureVac's patent infringement claims and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022