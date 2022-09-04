Country lost business visionary: Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia condoles Cyrus Mistry's death

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday condoled the death of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry, saying the country has lost a ''business visionary''.

Mistry (54) was killed on Sunday when his car hit a road divider on a bridge in Maharashtra's Palghar district neighbouring Mumbai.

''Saddened by the death of the former Tata Sons Chairman, Cyrus Mistry. With his untimely passing, India has lost a business visionary who still had so much left to contribute to India's economic growth. My heartfelt condolences to his family... May his soul rest in Peace,'' Sisodia said in a tweet.

Mistry and another person travelling in the car were killed on the spot while two others, including the driver Anayta Pandol, were injured.

