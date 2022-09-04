Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry killed in car crash near Mumbai

Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry was killed on Sunday when his car hit a road divider on a bridge in Maharashtra's Palghar district neighbouring Mumbai, a senior police officer said.

Mistry (54) and another person travelling in the Mercedes car were killed on the spot while two others, including the driver, identified as Anayta Pandol, were injured.

Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai when the accident occurred at around 3:15 PM on the bridge on the Surya river at Charoti Naka, 120 km away from Mumbai. “The accident occurred on the bridge over the Surya river, killing Mistry and another person on the spot while two others have been shifted to Gujarat for further treatment,” said Palghar district superintendent of police, Balasaheb Patil.

Four persons, including Mistry, the driver, and two others were travelling in the car.

A Kasa police station officer said Mistry's car hit a road divider on the Surya river bridge and dashed against the retention wall, killing him and another person on the spot.

Mistry was an Irish citizen, who had gone to the UK for higher studies after completing his schooling in Mumbai. He was a civil engineering graduate and did a master's in management in England. His brother Shapoor is also active in the family firm Shapoorji Pallonji Group. Ironically, Cyrus' father Pallonji Shapoorji Mistry, who was also called the 'Phantom of Bombay House' for the influence he wielded at the Tata Group headquarters, had died a little over two months ago. The police officer said the bodies of Mistry and another deceased, Jahangir Pandol, have been shifted to the Kasa Rural Hospital for postmortem.

The injured occupants of the car- Anayta Pandol, who was driving the car, and Daryus Pandol- have been shifted to a private hospital in Vapi in Gujarat for treatment.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said he has directed the state police to conduct a detailed investigation into the accident that killed Cyrus Mistry.

