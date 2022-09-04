Left Menu

Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry killed in car crash near Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-09-2022 20:05 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 19:44 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Tata Sons chairperson Cyrus Mistry, the low-profile, almost reclusive industrialist who was replaced in a boardroom coup in 2016, was killed on Sunday when his luxury car hit a road divider in Maharashtra's Palghar district. He was 54.

Besides Mistry, one person travelling with him in the Mercedes was killed, police said. The two others, including the driver Anayta Pandol, were injured and taken to hospital, officials said. Mistry, who was already heading companies in the Shapoorji Pallonji Group when he was appointed to succeed Ratan Tata as the head of the over USD 100 billion salt-to-software Tata Group, was on his way back from Ahmedabad to Mumbai when the tragedy occurred at around 3:15 PM on the bridge on the Surya river at Charoti Naka, 120 km away from Mumbai.

"The accident occurred on the bridge over the Surya river, killing Mistry and another person on the spot while two others have been shifted to Gujarat for further treatment," said Palghar district superintendent of police, Balasaheb Patil.

Four persons, including Mistry, the driver, and two others were travelling in the car.

A Kasa police station officer said Mistry's car hit a road divider on the Surya river bridge and dashed against the retention wall.

Mistry was an Irish citizen, who had gone to the UK for higher studies after completing his schooling in Mumbai. He was a civil engineering graduate and did a master's in management in England. His brother Shapoor is also active in the family firm Shapoorji Pallonji Group.

Ironically, Cyrus' father Pallonji Shapoorji Mistry, who was also called the 'Phantom of Bombay House' for the influence he wielded at the Tata Group headquarters, had died a little over two months ago.

The police officer said the bodies of Mistry and another deceased, Jahangir Pandol, have been shifted to the Kasa Rural Hospital for postmortem.

The injured occupants of the car- Anayta Pandol, who was driving the car, and Daryus Pandol- have been shifted to a private hospital in Vapi in Gujarat for treatment.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said he has directed the state police to conduct a detailed investigation into the accident that killed Cyrus Mistry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

