Union ministers, industry leaders condole death of Cyrus Mistry

Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal and Nitin Gadkari along with industry leaders Gautam Adani, N Chandrasekaran and Anand Mahindra, on Sunday expressed shock at the death of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry. Mistry was committed to India's economic progress and was one of the best business minds of his generation with a passion for life and with his death the Indian industry has lost one of its shining stars, they said. Mistry was was killed on Sunday when his luxury car hit a road divider in Maharashtra's Palghar district. Industry chambers, CII and Assocham, RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) chairman Arun Kumar Singh and Apollo Hospitals Group Joint Managing Director, Sangita Reddy also mourned Mistry's death.

''Shri Cyrus Mistry's death comes as a shock. He was committed to carrying forward and strengthening his business in infra and infra projects. He desired to keep contributing to India's economic progress. Condolences to his family and friends,'' Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a tweet. In a tweet, Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, Goyal said, ''Deeply anguished & shocked by the sudden passing away of Cyrus Mistry. Indian industry has lost one of its shining stars whose contributions to India's economic progress will always be remembered.'' Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, also in a tweet said, ''Deeply saddened to know about the unfortunate demise of Ex-Chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry Ji in a road accident near Palghar, Maharashtra. Sincerest condolences to his family members. May he Rest In Peace. Om Shanti.'' Richest Indian Gautam Adani said, ''Shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of Cyrus Mistry. One of the finest gentlemen I have known, he was one of the best business minds of his generation. It is a tragic loss. He was called away too soon. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Om Shanti.'' Mahindra in a tweet said it was ''hard to digest'' the news of Mistry's death. ''I got to know Cyrus well during his all-too-brief tenure as the head of the House of Tata. I was convinced he was destined for greatness. If life had other plans for him, so be it, but life itself should not have been snatched away from him. Om Shanti,'' he wrote. In a statement, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said,''I am deeply saddened by the sudden and untimely demise of Mr Cyrus Mistry. He had a passion for life and it is really tragic that he passed away at such a young age,'' Chandrasekaran said in a statement. He further said, ''My deepest condolences and prayers for his family in these difficult times.'' Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) chairman Arun Kumar Singh tweeted: ''Deeply shocked and saddened by the passing away of Former TATA Sons Chairman Shri Cyrus Mistry in a road accident. Just last month we met him in our corporate office. May his soul rest in peace.'' CII President Sanjiv Bajaj said,''Deeply saddened by the news regarding the tragic demise of Cyrus Mistry. Too young to go. Knew him personally so immensely disturbed.'' ASSOCHAM Secretary General Deepak Sood expressed shock over the death of Mistry and said, this is a big loss to the Indian industry. His contributions to India's growth journey will always be remembered. India Inc Group CEO Manoj Ladwa said,''Stunned. Shocked. Deeply saddened at the passing of #CyrusMistry. He was gentle, kind hearted & gracious always. He confided in me in his most difficult times. We shared a special rapport filled with wit and mutual respect. I will miss you my friend. Life can be so cruel.'' Goenka expressed shock at the demise of Mistry and wrote in a tweet,''So sad to hear of the shocking news of the passing away of #CyrusMistry in an accident. He was a friend, a gentleman, a man of substance. He was instrumental in creating the global construction giant Shapoorji Pallonji and ably led the Tata group.'' Apollo Hospitals Group Joint Managing Director, Sangita Reddy also termed his death as irreplaceable loss for corporate India. In a tweet she said,''Life's so uncertain ..so fragile .An irreplaceable loss for corporate #India. RIP #Cyrusmistry My Deepest condolences to his family…Om shanti.'' PTI RKL RSN ANZ MR MR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)