Telangana Minister expresses shock over Cyrus Mistry’s death
Telangana Minister for IT and Industries K T Rama Rao on Sunday expressed shock over the demise of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry.Mistry was killed in a road accident today in Maharashtras Palghar district.Shocked totally Rest in peace Cyrus.
Telangana Minister for IT and Industries K T Rama Rao on Sunday expressed shock over the demise of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry.
Mistry was killed in a road accident today in Maharashtra's Palghar district.
''Shocked totally! One of the most humble, dignified & nice humans who I’ve had the pleasure of being a friend over the last 8 years; Cyrus Mistry is no more! Rest in peace Cyrus. Yet another good soul Gone too soon,'' Rama Rao tweeted.
