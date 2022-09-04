Left Menu

Telangana Minister expresses shock over Cyrus Mistry’s death

Telangana Minister for IT and Industries K T Rama Rao on Sunday expressed shock over the demise of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry.Mistry was killed in a road accident today in Maharashtras Palghar district.Shocked totally Rest in peace Cyrus.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-09-2022 20:37 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 20:37 IST
Telangana Minister for IT and Industries K T Rama Rao on Sunday expressed shock over the demise of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry.

Mistry was killed in a road accident today in Maharashtra's Palghar district.

''Shocked totally! One of the most humble, dignified & nice humans who I’ve had the pleasure of being a friend over the last 8 years; Cyrus Mistry is no more! Rest in peace Cyrus. Yet another good soul Gone too soon,'' Rama Rao tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

