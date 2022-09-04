Cyrus Mistry death: Injured luxury car driver and her hubby likely to be shifted to Mumbai tomorrow
Anahita Pandole, who was driving the luxury car which crashed on a road divider on Sunday, killing former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry, and her husband are likely to be shifted to a hospital in Mumbai on Monday, a police official said. Anahita Pandole (55), a well-known gynaecologist, and her husband Darius Pandole (60) survived the crash, while Mistry (54) and Jahangir Pandole, brother of Darius, were killed in the accident, which occurred around 3 pm, about 120 km from Mumbai.
Anahita Pandole and Darius Pandole were shifted to a private hospital in Vapi in Gujarat after the accident.
''They are likely to be shifted to a Mumbai hospital on Monday morning,'' the police official said on Sunday night.
