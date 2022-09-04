Left Menu

Maha: Two locos, four wagons of goods train derail; no injury, no affect on rail traffic

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-09-2022 22:10 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 22:10 IST
Two locomotives and four front wagons of a goods train derailed in the Solapur-Kurduwadi section in Maharashtra in the early hours of Sunday, a railway official said.

The derailment took place on the loop line at Kem station at 2:50am, the official said, adding that no injury was reported nor was rail traffic affected.

The impact of the derailment was softened by a 'sand hump' mechanism at the end of the main line, he said.

The 'sand hump' is an emergency dead end line covered with sand to take care of such emergencies and avoid unsafe operation, the official explained.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

