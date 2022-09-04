Cyrus Mistry death: Injured luxury car driver and her hubby likely to be shifted to Mumbai tomorrow

A city-based gynaecologist and her husband who were injured in the car crash that killed former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry, are likely to be shifted to Mumbai on Monday, a police official said.

The gynaecologist, Anahita Pandole (55), was driving the luxury car that hit a road divider in Palghar district, about 120 km from Mumbai, on Sunday afternoon.

She and her husband Darius Pandole (60) survived the crash, while Mistry (54) and Jahangir Pandole, brother of Darius, were killed.

Anahita Pandole and Darius Pandole were shifted to a private hospital in Vapi in Gujarat after the accident.

''They are likely to be shifted to a Mumbai hospital on Monday morning,'' the police official said on Sunday night.

