Truck driver's two wives commit suicide due to financial constraints

Two wives of a truck driver allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison in Muzaffarnagars Kotwali area on Sunday, police said.According to the driver Javed 45, his wives took the extreme step due to financial constraints as his truck was impounded by the traffic officials four months ago.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 04-09-2022 22:34 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 22:25 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Two wives of a truck driver allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison in Muzaffarnagar's Kotwali area on Sunday, police said.

According to the driver Javed (45), his wives took the extreme step due to financial constraints as his truck was impounded by the traffic officials four months ago. Afsana (35) and Hina (26) consumed poison at their residence in Mimlana Road locality of Kotwali police station area, police said.

Both the women were rushed to the district hospital where doctors declared them brought dead, Superintendent of Police (City) Arpit Vijayvargiya said.

He said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is on.

Javed told the police that four months ago his truck was impounded by the traffic department officials due to non-completion of documents, which led to financial hardship for his family as the truck was his only source of income.

He was married to Afsana 10 years ago and has three children. An year ago, he married Hina and there was no problem between the two, Javed said. But after a quarrel due to financial constraints, both of them took the extreme step, he claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

