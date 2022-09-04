Left Menu

Glider crashes in Dubai, killing South African pilot

A glider crashed near a skydiving company in Dubai on Sunday and its South African pilot was killed, the countrys state-run news agency reported, just days after a similar incident. The authorities did not specify the cause of the amateur glider crash, or elaborate on where exactly in the city the incident occurred.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 04-09-2022 23:13 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 23:13 IST
Glider crashes in Dubai, killing South African pilot
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

A glider crashed near a skydiving company in Dubai on Sunday and its South African pilot was killed, the country's state-run news agency reported, just days after a similar incident. The authorities did not specify the cause of the “amateur glider” crash, or elaborate on where exactly in the city the incident occurred. Dubai is a popular skydiving destination where parachutes can be seen daily over its skyscrapers and beaches. Last Wednesday, a glider hurtled into the parking lot of the country's largest mosque, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi. The pilot was injured. Authorities are still investigating the “technical malfunction” that led to the crash of that single-engine, fixed-wing aircraft.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Bayer to pay $40 million to resolve U.S. whistleblower claims over three drugs and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global
2
6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

 Sierra Leone
3
Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Norrie sets up fourth-round showdown with Rublev at U.S. Open; Tennis-Swiatek tames Davis to reach U.S. Open fourth round and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Norrie sets up fourth-round showdown with Rublev...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022