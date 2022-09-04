Union Road Ministry formalises movement of foreign personal vehicles

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Sunday said it has formalised movement of personal vehicles, registered in other countries, when entering or plying in Indian territory.

In a notification, the MoRTH said under the Motor Vehicles Non-Transport Vehicles Visiting India Rules, 2022, a valid registration certificate should be carried in the vehicle operating under these rules while in the country.

A valid driving licence or international driving permit, whichever is applicable should be carried in the vehicle. Also, an insurance policy and pollution under control certificate should be carried in the vehicle, the notification stated.

In case these documents are in a language other than English, then an authorised translation, duly authenticated by the issuing authority, shall be carried along with the original papers, it said.

Motor vehicles registered in any country other than India shall not be permitted to transport local passengers and goods within the territory of India, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)