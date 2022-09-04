Left Menu

Union Road Ministry formalises movement of foreign personal vehicles

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2022 23:35 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 23:35 IST
Union Road Ministry formalises movement of foreign personal vehicles
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Sunday said it has formalised movement of personal vehicles, registered in other countries, when entering or plying in Indian territory.

In a notification, the MoRTH said under the Motor Vehicles Non-Transport Vehicles Visiting India Rules, 2022, a valid registration certificate should be carried in the vehicle operating under these rules while in the country.

A valid driving licence or international driving permit, whichever is applicable should be carried in the vehicle. Also, an insurance policy and pollution under control certificate should be carried in the vehicle, the notification stated.

In case these documents are in a language other than English, then an authorised translation, duly authenticated by the issuing authority, shall be carried along with the original papers, it said.

Motor vehicles registered in any country other than India shall not be permitted to transport local passengers and goods within the territory of India, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Bayer to pay $40 million to resolve U.S. whistleblower claims over three drugs and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global
2
6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

 Sierra Leone
3
Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Norrie sets up fourth-round showdown with Rublev at U.S. Open; Tennis-Swiatek tames Davis to reach U.S. Open fourth round and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Norrie sets up fourth-round showdown with Rublev...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022