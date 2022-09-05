Six injured after spinning joyride falls to ground in Punjab's Mohali
PTI | Mohali | Updated: 05-09-2022 00:19 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 00:19 IST
- Country:
- India
Six people suffered injuries when a high-rise spinning joyride broke down and fell at the Dussehra ground in Phase-8 here on Sunday evening, police said.
After learning about the incident, police rushed to the spot.
The injured were taken to Phase-6 civil hospital in Mohali for treatment, they said.
The was a rush of people at the fair because of Sunday being a holiday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement