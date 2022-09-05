Left Menu

Six injured after spinning joyride falls to ground in Punjab's Mohali

PTI | Mohali | Updated: 05-09-2022 00:19 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 00:19 IST
Six people suffered injuries when a high-rise spinning joyride broke down and fell at the Dussehra ground in Phase-8 here on Sunday evening, police said.

After learning about the incident, police rushed to the spot.

The injured were taken to Phase-6 civil hospital in Mohali for treatment, they said.

The was a rush of people at the fair because of Sunday being a holiday.

