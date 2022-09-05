UK's business minister says Truss will aim to get to 2.5% trend growth- FT

Britain's business minister Kwasi Kwarteng believes Liz Truss will make it her aim to get to 2.5% trend growth, if appointed as the prime minister, he wrote in Financial Times on Sunday.

Truss, who is the front-runner to become the next prime minister, will be "fiscally responsible" and will work to reduce the debt-to-GDP ratio over time, he added. (https://on.ft.com/3TGUYbE)

