Left Menu

Cyrus Mistry car crash: Two injured persons shifted to Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-09-2022 09:44 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 09:35 IST
Cyrus Mistry car crash: Two injured persons shifted to Mumbai
Visuas from the accident site in Palghar (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons injured in the car accident that killed former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry were on Monday shifted by road to Mumbai from a hospital in neighbouring Vapi town of Gujarat, an official said.

Mistry (54) and Jahangir Pandole, who were on the back seats of the luxury car, were killed when their vehicle hit a road divider in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Sunday afternoon.

Eminent gynaecologist Anahita Pandole (55), who was at the wheel, and her husband Darius Pandole (60), who was also sitting in front, were injured. They were subsequently taken to a hospital in Vapi.

On Monday, the two injured persons were shifted by road to Mumbai, the official said.

The bodies of Mistry and Jahangir Pandole have already been sent to the state-run J J Hospital in Mumbai for postmortem.

An official from Kasa police station in Palghar said they have registered a case of fatal accident under provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. Jahangir Pandole was the brother of Darius Pandole, a former independent director of the Tata Group of companies.

The four persons were returning to Mumbai from Gujarat on Sunday when their car hit a divider on a bridge over the Surya river near Charoti Naka, 120 km away from Mumbai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

 Sierra Leone
2
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Bayer to pay $40 million to resolve U.S. whistleblower claims over three drugs and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global
3
Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

 United States
4
Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022