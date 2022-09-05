Left Menu

Massive fire near Chandni Chowk metro station in Delhi

No casualty has been reported so far, they said.Atul Garg, director, Delhi Fire Service said a call about the fire was received around 10.40 pm on Sunday. He said six fire tenders were rushed to the site initially. More than 150 fire personnel were deployed at the site. Garg said the fire was brought under control Monday morning.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2022 09:52 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 09:49 IST
Massive fire near Chandni Chowk metro station in Delhi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A major fire broke out in a building near the Chandni Chowk metro station here, officials said on Monday. No casualty has been reported so far, they said.

Atul Garg, director, of Delhi Fire Service said a call about the fire was received around 10.40 pm on Sunday. He said six fire tenders were rushed to the site initially. He said the fire call was later upgraded to serious and a total of 40 fire tenders were sent to douse the flames. More than 150 fire personnel were deployed at the site. Garg said the fire was brought under control Monday morning. The cause of the incident is being ascertained, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

 Sierra Leone
2
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Bayer to pay $40 million to resolve U.S. whistleblower claims over three drugs and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global
3
Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

 United States
4
Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022