Left Menu

Cyrus Mistry car accident: Injured woman to undergo surgery, her husband admitted to ICU

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-09-2022 12:05 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 12:00 IST
Cyrus Mistry car accident: Injured woman to undergo surgery, her husband admitted to ICU
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Eminent gynaecologist Anahita Pandole, who was driving the car which crashed killing former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry, needs to undergo a surgery while her husband has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of a private hospital here, an official from the medical facility said on Monday.

Mistry (54) and his friend Jahangir Pandole were killed in the car accident in neighbouring Palghar district of Maharashtra on Sunday.

Anahita Pandole (55) and her husband Darius Pandole (60) were seriously injured and they were then taken to a hospital in Vapi town of Gujarat.

The couple was on Monday morning shifted by road to Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai.

"Anahita and her husband Darius have been admitted to our hospital.We need to perform a surgery on Anahita, while Darius has been shifted to the ICU," the hospital's medical officer said.

Anahita Pandole was driving the Mercedes car on Sunday afternoon while on way to Mumbai from Gujarat when the car hit a divider on a river bridge. Her husband was also sitting in front.

Mistry and Jahangir Pandole, who were on the back seats, were killed in the accident.

Both of them were not wearing seat belts as per a preliminary probe, a police official earlier said, adding that over-speeding and the ''error of judgement'' by the driver caused the accident.

Prima facie, the luxury car was speeding when the accident took place, he had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

 Sierra Leone
2
Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Bayer to pay $40 million to resolve U.S. whistleblower claims over three drugs and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global
4
Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022