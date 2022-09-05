10 people injured in 2 road accidents on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Two home guards and a police constable were among 10 people injured in two road accidents on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Monday, police said.

An unidentified vehicle hit a stationary sports car and a jeep carrying police personnel around 1.30 am on the expressway near Khalapur in Raigad, 60 km away from Mumbai. The sports car had halted due to a tyre burst. Its driver alerted police following which a patrolling jeep carrying a police constable and two home guards reached the spot, a police official said. While the work of changing the car tyre was on, an unidentified speeding vehicle hit the car and the jeep.

The constable, two home guards and three other people suffered injuries, the official said. The condition of three persons was serious and they were rushed to a private hospital in neighbouring Navi Mumbai for treatment, he said. Search was on for the offending vehicle and its driver, the official said. In another incident, a luxury bus on way to Mumbai toppled on the expressway at Khalapur around 5.30 am, injuring four people, the police said.

