Left Menu

5 killed after train collides with vehicle in Hungary

A train collided with a vehicle on a railroad crossing in southern Hungary early on Monday, killing five people. There was no gate or electric signal at the rural railroad crossing, Hungarys state railway company said, adding that the affected section of the railway line has been closed to train traffic.

PTI | Budapest | Updated: 05-09-2022 13:26 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 13:23 IST
5 killed after train collides with vehicle in Hungary
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Hungary

A train collided with a vehicle on a railroad crossing in southern Hungary early on Monday, killing five people. Police said the accident occurred at a dirt road crossing around 6.45 am near the village of Kunfeherto. The driver of the vehicle and all four passengers died at the scene. Passengers on the train were not injured but the train's driver was transported to a hospital with minor injuries, according to a police statement. There was no gate or electric signal at the rural railroad crossing, Hungary's state railway company said, adding that the affected section of the railway line has been closed to train traffic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

 Sierra Leone
2
Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Bayer to pay $40 million to resolve U.S. whistleblower claims over three drugs and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global
4
Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022