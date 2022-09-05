Left Menu

REC seeks shareholders' nod to raise up to Rs 75,000 cr via bonds

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2022 13:30 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 13:30 IST
REC seeks shareholders' nod to raise up to Rs 75,000 cr via bonds
  • Country:
  • India

REC Ltd will seek shareholders' approval to raise up to Rs 75,000 crore through issuance of bonds next week.

The funds are proposed to be raised through issuance of debentures on private placement basis during a period of one year from the date of passing of the resolution, in one or more tranches, as per the AGM notice.

The limit of Rs 75,000 crore shall be within the overall revised borrowing limit.

The annual general meeting (AGM) of shareholders is scheduled for September 16, 2022.

REC will also seek shareholders' approval to authorize the board to mortgage/create charge on immovable and/or movable properties of the company, for securing loan up to Rs 4,50,000 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

 Sierra Leone
2
Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Bayer to pay $40 million to resolve U.S. whistleblower claims over three drugs and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global
4
Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022