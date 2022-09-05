Left Menu

landslide on track, nmr services cancelled

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 05-09-2022 13:36 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 13:36 IST
landslide on track, nmr services cancelled
  • Country:
  • India

Landslides triggered by heavy rains in the high-range Nilgiris district affected trains services in the Mettupalayam-Udhagamandalam section with services being cancelled on Monday, official sources said.

Services in the Mettupalayam-Udhagamandalam Nilgiris Mountain Rail (NMR) were cancelled on Monday due to heavy landslides near Kallar-Hillgrove railway stations.

Heavy rains in the Nilgiris district overnight caused landslides in many places, officials said here.

A portion of the railway track between Kallar–Hillgrove has also been covered by mud while boulders have also rolled down and fallen on the track, which affected the operation of trains between Mettupalayam–Coonoor, official sources said here.

The Mettupalayam–Udagamandalam train left Mettupalayam at 7.10 AM with 140 passengers. However, on reaching Kallar station, it was announced that boulders had fallen on the track and the train could not continue its journey.

Hence, the train was backed down to Mettupalayam and the service was cancelled and all the passengers were given full refund as the service was cancelled, they sources said.

Subsequently, the train services between Mettupalayam and Udagamandalam have been cancelled. Services in the Mettupalayam-Udhagamandalam section were cancelled for the day. However, NMR train services between Coonoor and Udagamandalam were being operated as scheduled.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

 Sierra Leone
2
Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Bayer to pay $40 million to resolve U.S. whistleblower claims over three drugs and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global
4
Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022