landslide on track, nmr services cancelled

Landslides triggered by heavy rains in the high-range Nilgiris district affected trains services in the Mettupalayam-Udhagamandalam section with services being cancelled on Monday, official sources said.

Services in the Mettupalayam-Udhagamandalam Nilgiris Mountain Rail (NMR) were cancelled on Monday due to heavy landslides near Kallar-Hillgrove railway stations.

Heavy rains in the Nilgiris district overnight caused landslides in many places, officials said here.

A portion of the railway track between Kallar–Hillgrove has also been covered by mud while boulders have also rolled down and fallen on the track, which affected the operation of trains between Mettupalayam–Coonoor, official sources said here.

The Mettupalayam–Udagamandalam train left Mettupalayam at 7.10 AM with 140 passengers. However, on reaching Kallar station, it was announced that boulders had fallen on the track and the train could not continue its journey.

Hence, the train was backed down to Mettupalayam and the service was cancelled and all the passengers were given full refund as the service was cancelled, they sources said.

Subsequently, the train services between Mettupalayam and Udagamandalam have been cancelled. Services in the Mettupalayam-Udhagamandalam section were cancelled for the day. However, NMR train services between Coonoor and Udagamandalam were being operated as scheduled.

