Left Menu

BoM organises loan outreach programme; sanctions more than Rs 1,000 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2022 14:24 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 14:24 IST
BoM organises loan outreach programme; sanctions more than Rs 1,000 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) has organised a credit outreach programme under which it has sanctioned loans worth about Rs 1,000 crore.

Loan sanction letters were distributed to the beneficiaries by Financial Services Secretary Sanjay Malhotra on Saturday at Pune, BoM said in a statement.

The secretary also visited self help group stalls at the event and interacted with the members, it said.

He urged the bank to devise various banking products and services keeping the needs of customers at the centre, and considering customer satisfaction as top priority.

He highlighted the growing importance of digital banking channels.

Speaking at the event, BoM Managing Director A S Rajeev said ''the outreach programmes have become synonymous with our lending to retail, agriculture, the MSME sector and the bank’s pivotal journey of financial inclusion, giving fillip to our efforts to serve the unserved and underserved.'' The bank is committed to lending under various flagship schemes and facilitating various social security schemes of Government of India, and will continue its efforts to deliver more through digitization, he said.

Earlier in the day, the secretary reviewed the performance of the bank where the top management led by the managing director, executive directors A B Vijayakumar and Asheesh Pandey gave a comprehensive presentation about the business so far and the roadmap ahead.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

 Sierra Leone
2
Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Bayer to pay $40 million to resolve U.S. whistleblower claims over three drugs and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global
4
Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022