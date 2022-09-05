Film makers found guilty of disturbing wreck of ferry Estonia

A Swedish court said on Monday it had found two film makers guilty of disturbing the wreck of the ferry Estonia, which sank in the Baltic Sea in 1994 with the loss of 852 lives.

The roll-on, roll-off ferry, carrying 803 passengers and 186 crew, sank in international waters during stormy weather on its way to Stockholm from Tallinn, and has since been protected as a grave site.

