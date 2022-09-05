Left Menu

MUMBAI, SEP 5 FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE TODAY. ( ALL RATES IN RUPEES PER UNIT ).

CURRENCY TTBUY TTSEL BILLBUY TTSEL CODE USD/INR 79.07 80.57 79.00 80.74 EUR/INR 77.80 80.54 77.74 80.70 GBP/INR 90.17 93.11 90.10 93.30 JPY/INR 56.06 57.76 56.02 57.88 CHF/INR 79.78 82.60 79.72 82.77 AUD/INR 53.13 55.32 53.09 55.43 NZD/INR 47.71 49.84 47.68 49.94 CAD/INR 59.76 61.65 59.71 61.78 SGD/INR 55.97 57.70 55.93 57.82 HKD/INR 10.01 10.33 10.00 10.35 DKK/INR 10.49 10.80 10.47 10.82 NOK/INR 7.82 8.06 7.81 8.08 SEK/INR 7.25 7.47 7.24 7.48 ------ NOTE:- CURRENCY JPY IS CALCLATED IN 100 FOREIGN CURRENCY UNIT.

