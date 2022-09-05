Left Menu

NDTV shares hit upper circuit for eighth session, up 87 pc in a month

Shares of New Delhi Television (NDTV) hit the 5 per cent upper circuit for eight consecutive sessions and touched a fresh 52-week high on Monday after Adani Group's offer to acquire a sizable stake in the news channel company.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2022 15:20 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 15:20 IST
NDTV shares hit upper circuit for eighth session, up 87 pc in a month
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of New Delhi Television (NDTV) hit the 5 per cent upper circuit for eight consecutive sessions and touched a fresh 52-week high on Monday after Adani Group's offer to acquire a sizable stake in the news channel company. At 2.59 pm, the shares traded with a five per cent upper circuit at Rs 545.75.

NDTV shares have risen 87 per cent in the past month. On August 23, Adani Group announced a plan to buy a majority stake in NDTV. So far in 2022, it rose a whopping 375 per cent.

Adani Group has made an announcement to acquire a 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV by converting debt into equity of a promoter firm. Vishvapradhan Commercial Private Limited (VCPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited (AMNL), has exercised the rights to acquire 99.5 per cent of the equity shares of RRPR Holding Private Limited, a promoter group company of NDTV.

AMNL's wholly owned subsidiary VCPL holds warrants of RRPR Holding Private Limited (RRPR) entitling it to convert them into 99.99 per cent stake in RRPR. VCPL has exercised warrants to acquire 99.5 per cent stake in RRPR. Such acquisition will likely result in VCPL acquiring control of RRPR. RRPR is a promoter group company of NDTV and holds 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

 Sierra Leone
2
Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Bayer to pay $40 million to resolve U.S. whistleblower claims over three drugs and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global
4
Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022