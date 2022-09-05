7 killed as 2 cars plunge into stream in J&K's Doda

Seven people were killed after two cars veered off a mountain road and plunged into a stream in separate incidents in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Monday, police said.

One more person was injured in the two accidents that occurred on the Doda-Bhaderwah road within a span of six hours, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Doda, Abdul Qayoom said, adding that the victims included two married couples.

Around 6.30 am, a car plunged into the Neeru stream, near Galgandhar, after rolling down about 400 feet, resulting in the death of four people on the spot and critical injuries to another who died later, the officer said.

The deceased were identified as Naseeb Singh (62), his wife Satya Devi (58), son Vikram Singh (22), Lekh Raj (63) and his wife Satisha Devi (60), all residents of Shiva village, who were on their way to Bhaderwah as part of a marriage procession, he said.

Earlier, another private car fell into the stream from a height of about 300 feet at Mughal Market, two km from the site of the second accident.

The accident occurred around 12.30 am and the bodies of Sajad Ahmad (38) of Tangorna-Bhaderwah and Ravinder Kumar (33) of Himote-Bhaderwah were retrieved from the vehicle, the SSP, who supervised both the rescue operations, said.

Piyush Kumar of Chinta was rescued in a critical condition, he added.

The latest deaths in road accidents came just a week after eight residents of Bonda village were killed when their taxi plunged into a 300-foot gorge in the Chatroo area of adjoining Kishtwar district.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed grief over the loss of lives in the two accidents.

''The two unfortunate road accidents in Doda are deeply distressing. Extremely pained over the loss of lives. Condolences to families of the deceased. My prayers with the injured. Directed district administration to ensure best possible treatment to the injured,'' Sinha said in a tweet.

Union minister Jitendra Singh, a member of the Lok Sabha from the Udhampur constituency, which also covers Doda and Kishtwar districts, has assured the victims' families of full assistance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)