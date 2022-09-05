Left Menu

NJP-Darjeeling toy train services suspended due to landslide

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-09-2022 15:26 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 15:26 IST
  Country:
  India

Toy train services between New Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling in northern West Bengal have been suspended as tracks were damaged due to a landslide between Rongtong and Tindharia stations, a Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) official said on Monday.

Joyride services from Darjeeling covering Ghoom and Batasia loop and back are, however, operational as usual.

''Because of a landslide between Tindharia and Rongtong, DHR (Darjeeling Himalayan Railway) services between NJP and Darjeeling are temporarily closed,'' NFR spokesperson Sabyasachi De told PTI over the phone from Guwahati.

He said that services covering the full route between Darjeeling and NJP will resume following restoration of the damaged tracks.

Landslides occurred at some places in the Darjeeling hills due to heavy rain during the last weekend.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

