Sachin Mishra celebrated 'Guru Vandan Shishya Abhinandan' under Brahamrashtraekam on Teachers' Day

New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI/GPRC): Celebrated on the auspicious occasion of Teacher's Day organized by Brahmarashtra Ekam "Guru Vandan Shishya Abhinandan" As it is well known that Teacher's Day is celebrated from September 5, 1962, to commemorate the birthday of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the first Vice President of India and second President of India. Brahmarashtra Ekam, jointly with Rotary Uday, celebrated Teachers' Day at Panini Girls College, Varanasi, Mahmoorganj, on Teachers' Day today. On this special occasion, Professor Hare Ram Tripathi from Sanskrit University and special guest Dr Banshidhar Pandey from Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth were present as the chief guest. Satish Chandra Mishra, Trusty of Brahmarashtra Ekam and President - Rtn Ajay Dubey from Rotary Club Varanasi Uday, Annapurna Shastri from Sringeri Math, Nandita Shastri, Principal of Panini Girls College were present in the program.

At the beginning of the program, the guests were first welcomed by garlanding and body clothes were provided, after that the lamp was lit by Prof Hare Ram Tripathi, Satish Chandra Mishra, Banshidhar Pandey, Nandita Shastri, Ajay Dubey, Sachin Mishra, along with, Panini Invocation song was presented by the girls of Girls College. After that a wreath was laid on the picture of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. Priya Mishra, the charter women founder of Rotary Club, welcomed Dr Nandita Shastri and honored her with a memento. Greeting to everyone by Prof. Hare Ram Tripathi said that the one who stays in discipline is the disciple. In the Taittiriya Upanishad it is said that - Guru is paramount, Guru is most worshipped.

According to Vaisheshik philosophy, the guru translates his knowledge into the disciple. Guru is that element which imparts knowledge. "There can be liberation without devotion, liberation is impossible without knowledge" Moksha is attained through Tatvgyan. In Vaisheshik philosophy, only the Guru shows the path of Dharma. It is said in Manusmriti - On this land, the Guru fills his knowledge in the disciple not only by knowledge but also by his mind, speech and conduct. After that, a wonderful presentation was presented by the girls of Panini girl with sword and umbrella in hand. Teachers from all the education world were honored by the guests on this special occasion, their names are:-

Dr Rachna Srivastava, Sadhna Srivastava, Anoop Srivastava, Dr Aarti Vishwakarma, Dr Nandita Shastri, Dr Preeti Vishashini, Kiran Singh, Dr Om Prakash Dubey, Deepak Sharma, Richa Mishra, Neelam Gupta, Pooja Kesari, Richa Singh, Chandra Adhikari, Dr Nirbhay N Rai, Sudhanshu S Tripathi, Shrimatimita Kushwaha, Sharda Mishra, Rajkumari Pandey, Pt Shrikant Shukla, Sadanand Shahi, Vidya Sharma, Swati Mishra, Shiva Nand Mishra, Ejazullah Khan, Ram Narayan Yadav, Pradeep Pathak, Rajesh Upadhyay. Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth Prof. Banshidhar Pandey said that - in this world, only two people are not jealous of the progress of the child, the first mother and the second teacher. Also said that the teacher always wants me to be recognized by the name of my disciple.

In this way, honoring to all the teachers on the occasion of Teacher's Day, Guru Vandan Shishya Abhinandan program was completed. During program Santosh Kashyap, Sujit Adhikari, Rakesh Gupta, Dhirendra Panday, Prem Dixit, Priya Mishra etc were reperesenting Brahamrashtraekam. Shashi Prakash and Akhilesh Rawat were the program coordinators and Sachin Mishra 'Sanatani' conducted the program, in the end thanked all the teachers and thanked all the journalists as well. This story has been provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/GPRC)

