Sembcorp sells India unit to Omanese consortium for Rs 11,700 cr

Singapore's Sembcorp Industries on Monday announced the sale of its India unit to a consortium of Omanese funds for Rs 11,700 crore as part of its decarbonisation plans.

The firm will sell 100 per cent of its shares in Sembcorp Energy India Ltd (SEIL) to Tanweer Infrastructure Pte Ltd, it said in a statement.

SEIL has a 4.3 GW portfolio of thermal and renewable energy assets, which includes the 2,640 MW (2.6 GW) coal-fuelled Andhra Pradesh project. It also has 1.7 GW of wind and solar power projects across seven states in India.

Tanweer Infrastructure is indirectly owned by a consortium led by Oman Investment Corporation (OIC) in partnership with the Ministry of Defence Pension Fund, Oman - one of the Gulf nation's largest pension funds with significant investments across power and infrastructure, and Dar Investment SPC.

OIC is a leading Omani private equity investment company with a strong track record of investments in energy and infrastructure projects, real estate, logistics, healthcare as well as asset and project management services.

